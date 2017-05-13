It was a fun Saturday at WABC! The station hosted young people who are thinking about careers in television and film to give them advice on how to break into the industry. They were at our Channel 7 studios on the Upper West Side for the 9th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program.The program's founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with successful professionals, including our own Josh Einiger, Sandy Kenyon and Ryan Field.Participants then took part in workshops, getting tips from the pros on everything on conducting interviews to camera work.The 'Get Reel' foundation also awards college scholarship funds for students who want to pursue media careers.