SOCIETY

Sade Baderinwa's 9th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program held at WABC

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more.

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It was a fun Saturday at WABC! The station hosted young people who are thinking about careers in television and film to give them advice on how to break into the industry. They were at our Channel 7 studios on the Upper West Side for the 9th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program.

The program's founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with successful professionals, including our own Josh Einiger, Sandy Kenyon and Ryan Field.

Participants then took part in workshops, getting tips from the pros on everything on conducting interviews to camera work.
The 'Get Reel' foundation also awards college scholarship funds for students who want to pursue media careers.
Related Topics:
societyUpper West SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Inflatable sculpture of ballerina by Jeff Koons sitting pretty in NYC
Watch Fiona the hippo grow!
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
New company, Lift, creates unique elevator experiences
More Society
Top Stories
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Saturday soaker
Woman says she endured terrifying kidnapping by cab driver
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Microsoft to make security fixes after crippling cyber attack
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed; victim's car may be linked to carjacking
Show More
LI police charge teen in robbery, assault of a minor
Tanker truck leaks chocolate on interstate in Penn.
President Trump delivers commencement address at Liberty University
Rally on Long Island pushes for a 'sane commute'
At least 5 candidates for FBI director in line for interviews
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Woman says she endured terrifying kidnapping by cab driver
Hidden New York: The parrots of Green-Wood Cemetery
EXCLUSIVE: Woman talks about being attacked in Bay Ridge attempted robbery
More Video