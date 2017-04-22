NEW YORK (WABC) --As part of its "Count to 50" campaign, the celebration of 50 years of Earth Day, Earth Day Initiative held its annual "Earth Day 5K Green Tour."
The tour included four sites: The Battery Urban Farm, The Solaire & Verdesian residential building, an Earth Day pop-up store hosted by Kargoe and Toyota's green vehicle display at the New York Auto Show.
New York City's students, residents and visitors learned about:
-sustainable farming techniques at The Battery Urban Farm
-The Solaire having the highest green building rating as defined by the U.S. Green Building Council
-a pop-up featuring various organizations and companies offering programs and services that contribute to a more sustainable and socially responsible planet
-Toyota Prius Prime, the plug-in hybrid vehicle with a 133 MPGe rating
For more information, visit Earth Day Initiative.