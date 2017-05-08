SOCIETY

GIRL TALK! Mom and daughter's 'salon talk' goes viral on social media

Mom and daughter's 'salon talk' video goes viral on social media.

A conversation between a mother and her 1-year-old daughter has gone viral and the internet is in love.

Kerry Robinson, 25, told ABC News that the conversation started when she tried to get her daughter, Jayde, to "be still and stop running around," so she handed her a brush and initiated a conversation.

"They got water, they got animals," Robinson said, referencing a future trip to Sea World. "Girl, yes, I'm excited."

"I'm excited, girl," the adorable toddler repeated.

Robinson joked that her phone was broken because of all the comments she's been getting.
