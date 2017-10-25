HALLOWEEN

Anti-Trump Halloween display riles up neighborhood in Westchester County

By
CORTLANDT MANOR, New York (WABC) --
At first look, the Halloween decorations at the house along Cross Street in Cortlandt Manor seem typical enough: scary masks, headstones, even the standard pumpkin.

But it's one part of the yard that has generated plenty of anger: a headstone with the name "d. Trump" that reads "burn in hell."

Near the sign is what resembles a body wrapped in trash bags, surrounded by yellow crime tape.

Theresa Gucciardo-Perry lives down the block. She's offended not just as a Trump supporter, but more importantly, as a mother, neighbor and widow of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Gucciardo-Perry says many neighbors are upset, but that she's not sure what else she can do to fight this display.

The owner of the house had not yet arrived home to speak with Eyewitness News, but he has reportedly offered to take down the display after neighbors' anger became public.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweenPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpCortlandt ManorWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
Use makeup to transform for Halloween
Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride: Come along for the ride
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
More halloween
SOCIETY
German woman pens apology to NJ man who lost home to Nazis
Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Boy battling cancer surprised with own police car
More Society
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Legoland moves forward despite continued opposition
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Show More
Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Athlete who kneeled says he was refused service at restaurant
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos