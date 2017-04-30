SOCIETY

Godmother is perfect match for baby boy in need of transplant

EMBED </>More News Videos

A baby boy in need of a liver transplant found a perfect match in his godmother.

Eight-month-old Finn O'Sullivan will never remember what just happened, but his parents will never forget.

Finn was born with two rare liver conditions -- something that happens to one in 50 million babies -- and the odds of finding a donor in time were nearly as rare.

Finn's parents scrambled to find a match within their friends and family, all of whom got screened, but none of whom matched up -- until Finn's godmother, Sarah, decided to get tested.

"I had a feeling I might be the one," Sarah said.

And she was right.

"When we found out that Sarah was a match for Finn and she wanted to go ahead, it literally dropped me to my knees. There are no words to ever express my gratitude to Sarah," Finn's mother, Kate, said.

Sarah said she would have it no other way, stepping up for the son of a woman who has been in her life since their childhood.

"When I saw Finn after the surgery, I don't think there's quite words to express (it). If you've seen the photo, I'm in awe of him, completely," Sarah said after the procedure.

"To see the whites of his eyes -- he wasn't yellow any more, even his hair color changed," she added. "It was pretty amazing. He's such a strong person."

SEE ALSO: Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
EMBED More News Videos

An adorable toddler with a congenital heart defect was the star of a Virginia prom.

Related Topics:
societyacts of kindnessbe inspiredorgan donationsbabybuzzworthyfamilyhealth
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
SOCIETY
Shannen Doherty in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer
Posh public bathroom pops up, with music, art, in Manhattan
VIDEO: Army mom surprises 2 kids at elementary school
Teen with rare disease gets special trip to Disney Store thanks to NYPD
More Society
Top Stories
Investigation into Bronx crash that left 3-year-old girl dead
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Police: Suspect attacked taxi driver in Bronx and stole his turban
4-year-old girl recovering after falling out Queens window
Image released of suspect in fatal stabbing on UWS
Search on for driver after man injured in Bronx hit and run
Many questions linger in East Orange police shooting
Show More
Journalists honor press freedom at correspondents dinner without Trump
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children announce Jets draft pick
7 people rescued after boat runs aground off Fire Island Saturday
Shannen Doherty in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer
More News
Top Video
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden finally gets keys to city
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
More Video