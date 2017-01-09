Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday

This 4-year-old got an unexpected royal birthday surprise from a member of the British Army's Coldstream Guards.
Marshall had dressed up as a member of the guards during his visit to Windsor Castle on his birthday. When Marshall gave the guards a salute, one came back to take a picture with the excited child. According to Storyful, Marshall's mom said it was the "best birthday ever."
