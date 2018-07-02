SOCIETY

Crowdfunding effort begins for new Statue of Liberty Museum

Lauren Glassberg reports on the new Statue of Liberty museum.

By
LIBERTY ISLAND (WABC) --
A new museum is going up on Liberty Island designed to celebrate the Statue of Liberty's history, influence and legacy in the world.

The 26,000-square foot museum, set to open next spring, will also be the new home for her original torch.

Now, the Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island Foundation is asking the public to help raise the remaining $10 million for the project.

A crowdfunding campaign called "For Lady Liberty" is seeking donations, which harkens back to a campaign in 1886 to raise money for the base of Lady Liberty.

The Statue of Liberty Museum was designed by architecture firm FXCollaborative with exhibitions created by experience design firm ESI Design, and the museum is being built by Phelps Construction Group.

Access to the museum will be free with purchase of a ferry ticket to visit Liberty Island and Ellis Island.

CLICK HERE for information on how to contribute.

