Delivery guy's hilarious doorbell gaffe captured on camera

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A food delivery guy in the San Antonio area is the star of a funny viral video that captures his reaction to an honest mistake.

The video starts out pretty normal when the driver with Whataburger in hand rings the doorbell.

He dives into shame when he realizes something.

The homeowner had a wreath hanging with a sign which said, "Do not ring doorbell. Sleeping baby will wake and we will get annoyed."

His reaction to what he had just done prompts a facepalm on the delivery guy's part.

After the video was posted, the mother at the home said she was not angry. Despite that, the driver kept apologizing.

In an attempt to make things right, the delivery company sent the family a gift basket.

