A heartbroken family in Brooklyn is searching for a missing 81-year-old with dementia who wandered off - twice.Police say Miguel Gonzalez was walking from his apartment on Kent Avenue in Clinton Hill to his daughter's house about two miles away on November 29. The family says he never made it.Police say Gonzalez was then found at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens last week. However, he wandered off again, walking right past hospital employees in his white gown and out the door before his family arrived. His family is now demanding answers from the hospital.Anyone with information regarding Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------