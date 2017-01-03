NEW YORK --Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV.
WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
News Media Manager
WABC-TV in NYC has an immediate opening for a News Media Manager.
Responsibilities include: managing media ingests, digital file conversion and import, booking windows for incoming satellite feeds, FTP upload/download, managing digital servers and archives, coordinating communication between technical and editorial mangers during live broadcasts, and supervising/assigning Editors.
This position also includes tasks in the Operations department, including scheduling Photographers and Editors.
Candidates need to understand news projects logistics, including staffing and truck/gear management. Supervisory experience preferred.
The successful candidate must have a minimum of 3 years television news newsroom experience as an editor or photographer, must be proficient in non-linear editing, computer literate, comfortable working with Microsoft Office, as well as experience with one or more newsroom systems such as AP ENPS and Dalet.
Applicants must be willing to work any shift, including weekends and holidays.
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for requisition #417516BR.
No telephone calls please. WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation /Gender Identity
Freelance ENG Field News Photographers
WABC-TV, New York, is seeking experienced and proactive ENG Field News Photographers for freelance employment. Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local newsgathering.
Skills and experience needed:
- Microwave live truck operation
- Bonded-cellular transmission technologies (Dejero, LiveU, etc)
- Excellent technical and creative abilities as a News Photographer
- Ability to edit full packages quickly under tight deadlines
- Regular experience as a one person crew i.e., shoot, edit, and set up live shots
Special consideration will be given to a candidate who also has experience in RF operations:
- Ability to tune in microwave signals and assigning to receivers during live broadcast
- Able to manually tune in satellite signals when needed
- Able to multi-task between multiple crews calling in to establish signals
- Adaptable to ever-changing situations during live shows
- Maintains a cool head when communicating with field crews, Directors, Media Managers, and Producers
Knowledge of the tri-state area is important. Must be willing to work all shifts - day, night, overnight and weekends.
Interested applicants should send their resumes to: wabcjobs@abc.com.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female / Minority / Disability / Sexual Orientation / Gender Identity
Executive Assistant
WABC-TV, New York's #1 station, is seeking an organized Executive Assistant to the Vice President/News Director.
Responsibilities include: answering viewer e-mail and phone calls; facility maintenance; ordering supplies; preparing invoices and expense reports for payment; sorting mail/delivering packages, compiling job logs; providing administrative support for news managers; preparing credentials and arranging travel for talent, crews and equipment.
Must be extremely detail oriented and organized and have experience with PowerPoint and Excel. We need a team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision and has the ability to work well under tight deadlines both independently and with groups. Experience in the use of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms helpful.
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition #413543BR.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Part-Time IT Systems Professional
WABC-TV is seeking an IT Systems Professional.
Responsibilities include: supporting existing IT and Broadcast Computer systems, and assisting with the planning and implementation of new technologies.
Applicants must have strong knowledge and experience working with Active Directory, Apple and Microsoft desktop/server environments, basic Cisco network architecture/configuration, and Server Virtualization (VMWare) and SAN infrastructure.
Applicants should be proficient with several scripting languages like VB/.BAT/PowerShell and also have experience with MS SQL database management.
This is a part-time position and will require the applicant's full flexibility to work non-standard shifts mostly on weekends and holidays. This is an exciting opportunity to be hands on with many different technologies supporting both IT and broadcast systems.
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for requisition # 413544BR.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Digital Technology Manager
WABC-TV is seeking an experienced, hands-on technical manager who will facilitate continued evolution of content delivery to multiple digital platforms and terrestrial broadcast. Candidate will be joining an innovative, creative and competitive team.
Responsibilities:
Candidate will participate in conceptualization, design, and implementation of new technologies, as well as ongoing operations in this fast-paced, newsroom / multiplatform station.
Basic Qualifications:
- Qualified applicants will have significant experience in modern media technologies including non-linear edit systems, news automation systems, and network/IP-based media systems.
- Candidates must demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills and be proficient verbal and written communicators as well as be comfortable in web and social media environments.
- Proactively identifies and executes new ideas and opportunities.
- Excellent communication skills in presenting complex information to technical and non-technical audiences.
- Demonstrates an enthusiasm for learning new technologies, tools, and procedures to address short and long term challenges.
- Excellent analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- A minimum of 5 years news television, web, or similar experience in technical management or supervision is required.
- Must be able to lift/carry 50 lbs
- Must be available to work non-standard shifts which may include weekends and holidays
Preferred Qualifications:
Preference will be given to applicants with demonstrated success in creative system design and implementation. A strong working knowledge of CAD/Visio software is a plus.
Required Education:
Significant experience in all technology related to operation and maintenance of modern broadcast, news, and media production facilities required.
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition #413842BR.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Executive Producer
WABC-TV in New York City is looking for an Executive Producer to oversee our 5pm and 6pm newscasts. This manager is responsible for overseeing the content, look and tone of these major broadcasts. A successful candidate must have excellent news judgment, strong writing and strong digital and social media skills. You must also be able to guide and coach our staff. This position also requires the ability to work under unyielding deadline pressure. We need someone with a creative AND competitive spirit. You must have experience as a newsroom manager in a large/medium size market to be considered for this position.
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition #402052BR.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female / Minority / Veteran / Disabled
WABC-TV, New York's #1 station, seeks a staff Promotion Producer & Digital Content Creator. We need an imaginative preditor who has experience turning daily topical news into top notch on-air creative and viral digital content.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Conceptualize, produce, write, shoot and edit high-end promos for News, Programming, Sales and Public Affairs.
2. Work alongside a team of producers to create audio/visual promotional content for on-air, online and social.
3. Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment.
4. Create custom content for various social platforms, driving tune-in and engagement.
5. Feed creative to outside vendors for various off-air advertising campaigns.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
1. A minimum of 5 years of work experience in broadcast television promotion.
2. In-depth knowledge of Final Cut Pro, Avid or Premiere.
3. Basic After Effects or Motion skills necessary.
4. Extensive experience working with news staff to take daily news stories and turn them into compelling promos.
5. Experience directing, lighting and shooting is a plus.
8. Ability to learn and adjust to new television and digital technology.
9. A professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision to improve on-air and social production.
TO APPLY:
Please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID#402164BR. You must also send cover letter, reel (e -link).
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
WABC-TV / Eyewitness News is seeking a driven, hard-hitting and creative Investigative Reporter to add to our already successful unit. Responsible for researching and developing exclusive and compelling investigative reports. Must be able to develop and maintain sources. You must have a strong social media presence and the ability to leverage social media to generate stories and gather viewer input. You will also be expected to contribute reporting during major breaking news, working investigative angles that separate us from the competition. We expect you to be able to juggle daily and long term investigative projects. The ideal candidate should have experience with hidden camera equipment and surveillance techniques. Our next investigative reporter must thrive in a fast paced, high-pressure, deadline-driven newsroom. A college degree and at least 5 years of major market experience is required.
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition #394690BR. Please include a letter, resume, references and link to a complete newscast. No telephone calls, please.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation. Gender Identity
Digital Assistant
WABC-TV is looking for a Digital Assistant. Candidate is a self-motivated, team player, who is able to generate ideas and exercise good judgment. He or she should be flexible, resourceful, and have strong organizational/time management skills with a strong desire to grow technically.
Responsibilities:
- Knowledge of web content management systems, and Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.
- Help in creating campaigns with social networks, help verbalize status updates for local stations and provide pictures to help promote the show on other channels.
- Aid in creating contests, generate ideas and web designs for web contests for the show.
- At least 1 year of website/social media experience.
- Television production experience is helpful.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook - Photoshop - Final Cut Pro knowledge helpful - Social Networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google Plus)
- Clear and effective written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills and the ability to multi-task.
- Deep Passion for entertainment news and social media
- Adherence to the highest standards of journalism
Required Education: Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Broadcast Journalism and/or Public Relations.
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for req#357982BR.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Digital Producer/Web Producer
WABC-TV is looking for a Digital Producer. Responsibilties include: producing written copy, video and pictures, and managing placement of content on multiple platforms while growing audience engagement and interaction on television and online. Strong knowledge of web content management systems, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. Working with social networks to create campaigns as well as providing pictures and video to help promote the show on other channels. Aid in creating contests, generating ideas and web designs for web contests for the show.
Candidate is a self-motivated, team player, who is able to generate ideas and exercise good judgment. He or she would be flexible, resourceful, and have strong organizational/time management skills with a desire to grow technically.
Basic Qualifications:
- At least 2 years of website/social media experience.
- Television production experience is helpful.
Technical Skills:
- Understanding/Experience using a Content Management Systems
- Photoshop
- Final Cut Pro preferred
- Social Networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google Plus)
- Experience building templates/sapplets
- Knowledge of Wordpress
- Basic understanding of HTML coding, SEO, Omniture, Brightcove, and CSS
Non-Technical Skills:
- Clear and effective written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills and the ability to multi-task.
- Deep Passion for entertainment news and social media
- Familiarity with web analytics tools and concepts
- Adherence to the highest standards of journalism
Preferred Education:
- Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Broadcast Journalism, and/or Public Relations
To Apply:
- Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition# 267750BR
NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. WABC-TV, an owned station of ABC, Inc., is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female / Minority / Veteran / Disabled