First woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant

A 22-year-old woman from Minnesota is quickly earning the title of trailblazer after a pageant took place on Sunday.Mikayla Holmgren is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss U.S.A state pageant.Holmgren is a student at Bethel University in Saint Paul where she's a triple-threat athlete.She also serves as a mentor for other young women and has a passion for dancing.While she didn't move on to the final round, Holmgren's talent and charisma didn't go unnoticed. She won two awards Sunday night - Spirit of Miss U.S.A and the Director's Award. "I'm really proud of my parents and I'm really proud of myself," Holmgren said.The audience gave Holmgren a standing ovation, and Kalie Wright was chosen as the next Miss Minnesota U.S.A.