Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating

A French businessman was caught cheating on his wife thanks to a little bug in his ride-sharing app.And now, he's suing Uber for $45 million because he claims that glitch blew the cover on his extramarital adventures and led to the couple's divorce.The malfunction caused the app to send notifications to his wife's device, allowing her to keep tabs on his trips.The French Riviera resident is now seeking damages, claiming the privacy flaw cost him his marriage.To be fair, he did use his wife's device one time to book a car, but swears he logged out.But somehow, thanks to the app glitch, she was able to track his every move in real time.