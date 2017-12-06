SOCIETY

Here and Now on December 3, 2017: Free Black Women's Library

EMBED </>More Videos

Part 4 of Here and Now on December 3, 2017. (WABC)


Related Topics:
societyhere and now
Load Comments
SOCIETY
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Here and Now
Here and Now on December 3, 2017: Introduction
Here and Now on December 3, 2017: High Blood Pressure
Here and Now on December 3, 2017: African Diaspora International Film Festival
More Society
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
NYPD: UES watch heist linked to smash and grab with hammer
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
6 women claim Harvey Weinstein cover up was racketeering
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Show More
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
'Arrest murder bush'? Sign interpreter delivers gibberish
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog
More Video