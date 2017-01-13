Here and Now

A weekly one hour program, airing on Channel 7, that's dedicated to covering the issues and interests of the African-American community in the New York tri-state area.Coming up, commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday; the Brooklyn Academy of Music's tribute this week.Later, helping destitute children and their families; the Brooklyn community services organization's MTA campaign.Also, a new year's body reset to help you lose weight, increase energy and help you feel better. We'll meet the dietitians and authors of the "28 Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot."And actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her new role on Broadway in "Wicked: The Untold Story of The Witches of Oz" as "Madame Morrible."But first as the nation recognizes Martin Luther King's birthday tomorrow, here's a look at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. Coming up, bridging the health disparity gap when it comes to people of color - how the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health is making a difference in Brooklyn.Also ahead, New York Knicks legend John Starks is still making a difference off the court, helping to change young lives thru his own foundation and "The Garden of Dreams."Later, The National Winter Activity Center in New Jersey is helping young people hit the slopes.But first, the debate over the results of the recent presidential election continues.Part of that discussion a "Black Lives Matter" initiative that encouraged people not to vote on Election Day.Joining us to talk about the reasoning behind that strategy, the president of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York Hawk Newsome. Coming up, the impact of Hillary Clinton's loss to women in politics and plans to achieve gender equality. The National Women's Political Caucus shares their agenda.Also ahead, an initiative that's connecting Suffolk County cops with young people in the community to help them avoid the vicious cycle of gang violence.Later, a wellness program that's tackling childhood obesity in New York City school cafeterias.And, a look at the largest black life film showcase on the east coast, the 2016 African Diaspora International Film Festival. Coming up, a stunning upset and victory in the race for The White House: what will a Donald Trump presidency look like for African Americans?Also, a seven decade commitment to helping communities color: how and why Carver Bank continue to re-invest in neighborhoods often ignored by others.Plus, recreating the future while honoring the past: hope and healing at Camp Widow.And later, August Wilson's two trains running at the Black Spectrum theater.Coming up, countdown to Election Day and the impact of the African American vote.Also, fighting for justice for communities of color on Long Island, and the mission of the organization, Amistad.Later, overcoming unimaginable odds in the foster care and becoming a professional female boxer.Plus, National Black Theater is kicks off its 48th season with the coming of age story, "Sweet." Audience members were more than willing to share their opinions about the much anticipated debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, inspiring life lessons: how the street smarts of the homeless helped an Ivy Leaguer develop the touchstone tools for living.Later, taking urban farming to the next level. The Justice Department's decision to end all privately owned prisons, and its effect on people of color. Plus, a new initiative focused on broadening access to services in the Black immigrant community. Also, New Jersey's largest museum - The Newark Museum - showcases works from its permanent collection of African-American art. And the Apollo's presidential debate watch, where Eyewitness News' Rob Nelson co-hosted a panel discussion. Audience members were more than willing to share their opinions about the much anticipated debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Coming up, inspiring life lessons: how the street smarts of the homeless helped an Ivy Leaguer develop the touchstone tools for living.Later, taking urban farming to the next level. The ambitious New Yorkers who've made growing better food and creating a stronger local food economy their mission.Plus, the organization making a boarding school education accessible for students from all walks of life.And, an initiative that's keeping jazz a live and live here in New York City.Coming up, a look at the contentious campaign for the White House.Also ahead, an initiative that's connecting Suffolk county cops with young people in the community to help them avoid the vicious cycle of gang violence.Later, a wellness program that's tackling childhood obesity in New York City school cafeterias.And, will the classic New York City game of handball become a gold medal sport?We're turning our attention to the growing crisis in America. Some are even calling it "the new Civil War," between police and the black community.The police killings of two black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile sparked outrage, and then the same week, the shooting deaths of five Dallas police officers.Here today to discuss this ongoing crisis and a call for change is Attorney Royce Russell, Erica Ford, the CEO and founder of Life Camp Inc. and Delacy Davis, a former East Orange, New Jersey police sergeant and founder of "Black Cops Against Police Brutality, Inc." Our guests today are both former police officers: Noel Leader, co-founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care and Delacy Davis, founder of Black Cops Against Police Brutality.Coming up, a proactive plan to keep the peace: "The Summer of Safety Tour" to help stop the violence in urban neighborhoods.And, men getting more than a cut and shave at the barbershop. Coming up, a proactive plan to keep the peace: "The Summer of Safety Tour" to help stop the violence in urban neighborhoods.And, men getting more than a cut and shave at the barbershop. The 48-hour "Cutting for a Cure" Health Fair and haircutting marathon.Later, Emmy award-winning hair expert Andre Walker, best known as Oprah Winfrey's personal hairstylist, shares some trade secrets.Plus, legendary Jackson Five member Tito Jackson on his career and his debut solo album. Coming up, 50 years of educating children at the Storefront Academy in Harlem.Also ahead, schools devastated by Boko Haram terrorist in Nigeria get help from the women of a New Jersey church.Plus, a new movie, "Where Hearts Lie" set in Brooklyn, and taking on some tough topics: single parenting and mental illness.And, the Summerstage Concert lineup is all set.Coming up, the New York City Council establishes a Three Fifths Clause Awareness day.It's all part of a push to change the U.S. constitution to eliminate the language declaring that slaves aren't whole people.Also, tackling teen homelessness: a foundation that's teaching information technology to kids aging out of the foster care system.Later, we'll introduce you to the authors of several books targeting children of color with a focus on self-esteem. Plus, Celebrating Brooklyn with an arts and culture walk. Coming up, how to create an invention that becomes a household name! The inventress shares some inside tips.Also big brothers, big sisters New York City: putting out a call for more mentors to help change young lives.And, Drums Along The Hudson puts a spotlight on Native American culture.But first this afternoon, the importance of educating, preventing and screening for Hepatitis. May is National Hepatitis Month, and according to the Center for Diesease Control, anyone born between 1945-1965 are five times more likely to have Hepatitis C that can cause liver damage and even failure.Joining us this afternoon is Dr. Carlos Ortiz and Harriet Foy, both board members of the Al D. Rodriguez Liver Foundation that promotes awareness about Hepatitis and its connection to liver cancer. Coming up, "Bring Back Our Girls," the push for more international support to find nearly 300 hundred kidnapped Nigerian school girls.Also, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association addressing police brutality and domestic violence outside the courtroom.Plus, former Eyewitness News anchor and talk show host Rolonda Watts takes on love and race relations in a new novel.And later, it's that time again, "Harlem Eat Up": food, culture and fun uptown. Coming up, the race for the white House: a look at the importance of the African American vote in this year's volatile presidential campaign.Also ahead, meet Amira Vann, one of the stars of the critically acclaimed mini-series "Underground,"which centers on a group of slaves planning a daring escape.Later, legendary rap artist "DMC" Darryl McDaniels, reflects on how Run-DMC influenced hip hop and talks about his new, super hero message.Plus a tough act to follow, the "Univer Soul Circus" returns with a familiar but fresh new show. Coming up, creating life-long memories for youngsters facing incredible challenges: the garden of dreams prom.And later, the history of jazz in pictures. The work of renown photographer Chuck Stewart who captured many of music's greats including Duke, Dizzy and Miles.But first, the death of music legend Prince sent shock waves around the world. From Minneapolis to here in New York, many fans are paying tribute to him by "Partying like it's 1999." Eyewitness news captured this gathering at the state office building uptown.Joining us this afternoon to reflect on the musical genius of Prince is r&b singer Me'lissa Morgan. Coming up, helping young victims of sex trafficking pick up the pieces: a residential program for girls that's changing and saving lives.A non-profit that's providing shoes for underprivileged children around the world. We'll introduce you to the co-founders of "Billy4kids."Also, saving a piece of history Paterson, New Jersey. The push to preserve one of the last remaining stadiums that served as homefield for legendary Negro League baseball teams.And later, the Jersey City students who brought home top honors from a National Theater Festival. Coming up, time for a new year's resolution re-boot? Dr. Ian Smith on why the shred power cleanse may be just the thing.Also ahead, changing lives in sub-saharan Africa; we'll talk to the founder of the people project foundation.This year's National Black Writer's Conference taking on issues of race in literature. Opera at the Apollo Theater: Charlie Parker's "Yardbird" and Oscar winner turned Broadway star Lupita Nyong'o. Coming up, a look at the race for the White House, and the rise in chaos and violence at Trump rallies.Also to come, in celebration of Women's History Month, a conversation with a leading voice on black culture and literature: Sonia Sanchez is here.Plus, the new book "Church Ladies: The Untold Stories of Harlem Women in the Powell Era."And later, we'll talk to the women starring as the "Church Ladies" in the revival of the hit Broadway musical, "The Color Purple. Coming up, the documentary remixing colorblind that takes a look at the rise in racial problems on college campuses.Plus, a Brooklyn arts and academic program changing lives one beat at a time.Later, making lasting impressions: an etiquette coach that can offer some advise. Coming up, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the day his life was saved in Harlem.Also ahead, cracking down on deed fraud. The New York City Commissioner of Finance talks about his plans to protect the elderly.Plus, life-changing assistance for women and children living below the poverty line in New Jersey. We'll introduce you to "The York Street Project."Tomorrow, the nation will commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The slain civil right's leader was actually born on January 15, 1929. He was assasinated in Memphis, Tennessee while leading a sanitation workers' strike, but 10 years before that he nearly lost his life in Harlem.In 1958, at a book signing at Blumstein's department store on 125th street, a mentally unstable woman stabbed him in the chest.Joining us today is Alfred Howard, one of the police officers at the scene that day. Here this afternoon, along with Pierre Brooks, the son of Dr. Harold Brooks, one of the surgeons at Harlem hospital who helped saved Dr. King. Coming up, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with a look at a rare exhibit representing 400 years of African-American achievement, the "Re-discovering America: Family Treasures" from the Kinsey Collection."Plus, the first national database that identifies slave burial grounds, preserving and memorializing an important part of family and American history.Later, encore presentations of some of our most popular black history-focused segments including a conversation with the descendents of Fredrick Douglas, Booker T. Washington and President Thomas Jefferson.But first this afternoon, we're turning our attention to a push for legislation that would require police to record interrogations in an effort to ensure that confessions are voluntary and not coerced.Joining us is Jeffrey Deskovic, whose coerced confession to a murder cost him 16 years behind bars until DNA evidence cleared him.Also here is Dr. Matthew Johnson, a psychology professor from John Jay College who has done research on false confessions and wrongful convictions. Coming up, as we continue our celebration of Black History Month, a conversation with Dr. Khalil Muhammad as the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture turns 90 and he heads to Harvard University.Plus, a holistic approach to preventing heart disease in the black community.Later, the new play "Dot," that sheds some humor on coping with aging parents with Dementia.And, three-time Grammy winning artist Terri Lyne Carrington's new album, featuring the late Natalie Cole's last commercial recording of Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday." Coming up, as we celebrate Black History Month, we're focusing on the lives of enslaved Africans who worked for centuries on a Long Island plantation.New York City's first female district attorney and the first African American woman to hold the office in New York State, Bronx DA Darcel Clark lays out her game plan.Plus, award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance talks about his roles as famed defense attorney Johnnie Cochran on the TV series, "American Crime Story."Later, the musical "On Kentucky Avenue," inspired by Atlantic City's historic "Club Harlem," where black nightlife included performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Sammy Davis Jr.And on this Valentine's Day: staying connected with your soulmate. We've got advice from an Essence Magazine lifestyle and relationships editor. Coming up, the search continues for a missing flight attendant who disappeared after leaving LaGuardia airport; we'll hear from her family members A closer look at a new report from the department of investigation's office of the inspector general that found, among other things, that the NYPD does not properly track incidents in which force was used and doesn't adequately discipline officers who use excessive force.Here today with more on that reports findings and recommendations, Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark Peters and NYPD Inspector General Philip Eure.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, saving men's lives: how losing two friends motivated one woman to start her own non-profit that focuses on the health of men and boys of color.Also, the legacy of accomplished scholar and activist Sonia Sanchez, the subject of one of the featured films in this year's New York City African Diaspora International Film Festival.Later, a local effort to save the environment and the lives of children in Madagascar. Erik the reptile guy fills us in on his international mission.Plus, a re-boot of a holiday classic: the return of the "Hip Hop Nutcracker."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, shining a spotlight on some unsung veterans, a documentary about African American women who served the country during World War II.Also, the inspirational story behind one of the top natural hair care companies in the country: Miss Jessie's.Plus, the impact of stress in our lives and what we can do to control it. We'll talk with the holistic expert behind the new book "The Biology of Beating Stress."Later, exploring the political and cultural influence of Malcolm X in Brooklyn.But first, this afternoon we're turning our attention to a recuring issue: Gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of death among African American youth."New Yorkers Against Gun Violence" is trying to change that through legislative advocacy and education with a particular focus on young people in communities prone to gun violence.Here today is Leah Gunn Barrett, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, the organizations's education director Shaina Harrison and Zachary Thompson, a former program participant.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, a look at the genetic connection to breast cancer; we'll hear one woman's life-changing decision.Later, the YWCA's new campaign to help women and girls form positive relationships and break down barriers.Plus, music mogul Matthew Knowles, father of superstar Beyonce reveals his formula for success in a new book, "The DNA of Achievers."But first, yet another NYPD police officer was killed in the line of duty this week. 33-year-old officer Randolph Holder was a five year veteran of the departmentComing up, marking the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March with the recent "Justice or Else" rally. Civil rights activists talk about what's next.Also, changing African American attitudes and closing the racial gap when it comes to hospice care.And, comedian Kier "Junior" Spates. You may know him from the Steve Harvey morning show, but today he shares his personal story of living with sickle cell.Plus, NFL hall of famer and Emmy-award winning morning show host, Michael Strahan on his new book, "Wake Up Happy," a guide to dreaming and winning big. That's all ahead on Here and Now.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, the latest on the Dominican Republic's move to de-nationalize resident of Haitian decent and recent efforts to prevent mass deportations.Also, how one mother turned frustration into action, providing services for children and families living with autism.Later, "A Band of Angels," the award winning musical that tells the story of an all-black choir formed by freed slaves.Plus, Actor John Amos taking on a new role that examines controversial police practices towards black men.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, several area schools placed under state receivership because of chronically poor performance and local community leaders demanding their districts get back on track.Also, a grass roots support group that's providing much needed support for female soldiers and veterans.And later, from working the runways to changing lives in Ethiopia. We'll introduce you to the founder of "Seeds of Africa," building schools and community centers and changing lives.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, Pope Francis i scoming to the U.S. What his visit means to black Catholics here in New York and across the country.And, many babies are helping get services to families with children who have special needs.Also, a group of Brooklyn students now holding the title "world champion debaters."And later, a look at the early days of the Harlem Globetrotters - a new documentary about the talent and tolerance it took to become game changers.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Coming up, are you an enabler? A former judge tells how helping a relative landed her in prison and forced her to break the cycle of co-dependency.Also, just how prepared are you? The importance of knowing your zone: the six hurricane evacuation areas in New York City.Later, the abstract metal artwork of Jordan Baker Caldwell.But first today, "Hip Hop Public Health." It's an educational program that's using hip hop music to teach kids lifesaving messages like the importance of exercise and how to identify strokes and empowering them to influence their parents' health decisions.In the studio today, Dr. Olajide Williams, chief of staff of neurology at Columbia University and the founder of Hip Hop Public Health; Daniela Font, a member of Hip Hop Health's student advisory board; and Justin Williams, a hip hop hero.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up: getting more people of color connected with the fastest growing job sector: computer and information technology.Plus, a Lower East Side school producing the next generation of female minority engineers.Later, the Police Athletic League is celebrating 100 years of serving the community by offering services to its youth.And, New York fashion week is getting underway, so what better time to shine a spotlight on some home grown talent.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:This week, the inspirational story of how finding his biological father changed one man's new life.And, we reflect on the life of civil rights champion Julian Bond, who died recently. Bond was at the forefront of protests against segregation and later pursued a lengthy career in politics and academia.Part 1:Part 2:Coming up, infertility and uteran fibroids: African American women are three times more likely to get them. A new book sheds light on the issue and shares the inpiring stories of women who became parents despite the medical complications.We'll also introduce you to the Council for Unity - celebrating 40 years of transforming young lives, but providing alternatives to the violence in their communities.Plus, the women of the WNBA: New York liberty players scoring big on the court and off.But first, this month marks the 50th anniversary of the voting rights act of 1965. President Obama recently called for a restoration of the voting rights act and urged more people to exercise the right to vote.Joining us today to talk about why the voting rights act is still so important and why it's still so fiercely debated, Basil Smikle, the Executive Director of the State Democratic Party.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, why are almost half of the roads in New York City urban areas costing you money? A group of Brooklyn students makie their point as world champion debators against South African students.Plus, a look at the early days of the Globetrotters about talent and tolerance in the award winning documentary, Game Changers-How the Globetrotters Battled Racism.But first, we're turning our attention to the ongoing saga as comedian Bill Cosby falls from grace. Now, the latest on the cover of New York Magazine - the faces of 35 of the women who accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them.This comes weeks after the release of a 2005 court deposition reveals that Bill Cosby stated that he intended to give drugs to young women with whom he wanted to have sex.Here this afternoon to discuss the issue of women being sexually manipulated and or assaulted are psychotherapists, Cherie Dortch and Josie Torielli, a program manager for New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:He shattered the NYPD's color line. The larger than life story of Samuel Battle: New York City's first black cop.Also, a group of young, black film makers from Harlem honored at the annual White House Student Film Festival.We'll tell you how mentoring in medicine is helping recruit and prepare future doctors and other health professionals.And later, celebrity couple Flex and Shanice talk about revealing their love and losses on the second season of their reality TV show.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, cops and kids meet face to face in an effort to change the culture of mistrust in inner city neighborhoods.The push to make online impersonating and cyberbullying a crime after a former Miss New York takes legal action against a popular dating site.A real life historical shocker: an African man on exhibit with monkeys at the Bronx Zoo. We'll talk to the author of the new book, "Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga."Later, Shakespeare Uptown: the classic theater of Harlem takes on "The Tempest."But first, Governor Andrew Cuomo's newly signed executive order appointing the state attorney general as a special prosecutor for police-related civilian killings.Joining us today is Francelot Graham, the father of Ramarley Graham, an unarmed teenager shot to death by an NYPD officer, attorney Royce Russell, who represents the Graham family, and attorney Michael Harding from the National Action Network.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:The continuing, nationwide debate over the Confederate flag. Does it represent heritage or hatred? It's a growing controversy in the wake of the recent church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.We'll also hear from the author of "Lessons of Redemption" on how he transformed his life from drug dealing on the streets of Baltimore to community leader.And, a life coach offers his advice on "Breaking Every Chain," lessons for fathers about life, love and relationships.Later, how a marketplace incubator for artists and small business owners is spurring economic development in one Brooklyn community.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:This week, we are marking National Fitness and Sports Month with some tips from the woman who helps keep NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in shape, celebrity fitness trainer Latreal Mitchell.Plus, making history on the soccer field with the New York Red Bulls. We'll meet their new sporting director.Also, the author of Eldercare, a guide to caring for your loved one and yourself. And the impact of incarceration and early death on African-American men, why so many seem to be disappearing from our communities.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:We're celebrating this Father's Day with the inspirational story of how finding his biological father changed one man's life.Also, "Out in the Night," a new documentary that takes a critical look at the role race, gender and sexuality, may have played in the case of four young black women charged with gang assault.And, "the most dangerous man in America," former Eyewitness News reporter Art McFarland brings W.E.B. Du Bois to life on stage.It's also that time of year again: Summerstage Kids and the Harlem Arts Festival.Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Coming up, paying tribute to the 15 million African men, women and children forced into slavery in the US. We'll introduce you to the architect of the "Arc of Return" memorial at the UN.And, "voodoo," a long lost classic opera returns to a Harlem theater, giving Composer Harry Lawrence Freeman the credit he deserved, but never got.Also, the Nubian conservatory of music in Brooklyn reaching for higher notes, despite limited resources.Plus, Rain Pryor, the daughter of legendary funny man Richard Pryor, taking on her black and Jewish heritage in a one woman show, "Fried Chicken and Latkes."Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7: