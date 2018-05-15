Here's everything you need to know to watch:
What time is the royal wedding?
The ceremony begins at noon GMT | 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT and lasts for one hour. Cameras are allowed inside.
After the ceremony, the couple will take a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle, where more than 2,600 invited guests will catch a glimpse of the new bride and groom.
How do I watch the royal wedding from home?
ABC News' coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET and will last for five hours. You can watch the coverage by tuning into ABC on your TV or by streaming it on ABCNews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com, mobile apps, social platforms and streaming video devices.
Speaking of the ABC News app, a special new augmented reality (AR) experience is being rolled out for the royal wedding. When you download the app on an iOS device, you can pose with 3D versions of the royal carriage or the Queen's Guard, and you can share your photos.
Are there other ways to watch the royal wedding?
If you'd rather watch on the big screen, now is the time to buy your tickets. Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be shown at 10 a.m. local time in theaters around the country.
You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.