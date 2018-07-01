SOCIETY

Hundreds climb 3 World Trade Center in honor of those who died on 9/11

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
First responders climbed 3 World Trade Center on Sunday for the annual memorial stair climb.

Four hundred first responders from around the world trekked up 80 stories in full gear. They honored the police officers, firefighters and first responders who died in the September 11th terror attacks.


Participants also raised money for 9/11-related illnesses.

Two Upper West Side firefighters started the event in 2014.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society911 stair climbseptember 11september 11thworld trade centerLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News