FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Intense video shows the frantic effort to rescue a man who fell unconscious onto subway tracks as a train approached a station in Brooklyn.
Terrified witnesses on the Avenue H station platform in the Flatbush section yelled for an approaching Q train to stop, all while the the man was lying unconscious on the tracks.
After the train stopped -- a group of onlookers pulled the man up to the platform.
Watch the full video here:
He's in serious condition.
It's not clear what caused him to fall.