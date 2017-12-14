EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2782478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video showing bystanders trying to rescue a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Intense video shows the frantic effort to rescue a man who fell unconscious onto subway tracks as a train approached a station in Brooklyn.Terrified witnesses on the Avenue H station platform in the Flatbush section yelled for an approaching Q train to stop, all while the the man was lying unconscious on the tracks.After the train stopped -- a group of onlookers pulled the man up to the platform.Watch the full video here:He's in serious condition.It's not clear what caused him to fall.