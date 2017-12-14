GOOD SAMARITAN

Intense video shows frantic effort to rescue man on Q train subway tracks in Brooklyn

Dramatic video captures the frantic effort to rescue a man who fell unconscious onto subway tracks.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Intense video shows the frantic effort to rescue a man who fell unconscious onto subway tracks as a train approached a station in Brooklyn.

Terrified witnesses on the Avenue H station platform in the Flatbush section yelled for an approaching Q train to stop, all while the the man was lying unconscious on the tracks.

After the train stopped -- a group of onlookers pulled the man up to the platform.

Watch raw video showing bystanders trying to rescue a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.



He's in serious condition.

It's not clear what caused him to fall.
