Jersey Shore town inspects boardwalk games

Toni Yates reports from Seaside Heights during the annual inspection of boardwalk games.

By
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Inspectors hit the boardwalk in one Jersey Shore town on Tuesday as part of an annual tradition that ensures the fairness of popular boardwalk games for summer visitors.

The Division of Consumer Affairs checked games like the dart balloon pop, basketball and the infamous claw machine to make sure that they're not rigged.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Director of New Jersey Consumer Affairs Paul Rodriguez joined the inspectors on their walk through, and vendors risk violations if they don't play by the rules.

