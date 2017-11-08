  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
SOCIETY

Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down Queens graffiti mecca 5 Pointz

The jury reached a verdict in the 5 Pointz complex case.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A battle over graffiti has come to an end. A jury found a real estate developer broke the law when he tore down the 5 Pointz complex in Queens.

For nearly two decades, a complex of buildings in Long Island City were covered in colorful murals spray painted on by several artists.

The complex was torn down to make way for luxury apartments.

21 artists sued developer Jerry Wolkoff saying the 49 pieces of grafitti were protected works of art.

As a result- every artist was awarded damages after Tuesday's verdict.

For 7 train riders, 5 Pointz, the mecca of graffiti art in Queens might as well have been a stop in the area.

"It was the only legal outlet that allowed everybody to paint," said graffiti artist Meres One.
Meres One is the artist who ran 5 Pointz, but the warehouse came down in 2013 to make way for two luxury towers.
Related Topics:
societygraffitiartpublic artcourt caselong island citynew york cityLong Island CityNew York City
