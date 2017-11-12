  • LIVE VIDEO Federation of Taxi Drivers press conference on death of livery cab driver hit with hockey stick
Texas man walks with cross in memory of church shooting victims

Miguel Zamora has a cross to bear after the Texas church shooting. (KTRK)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas --
A Texas man is on a special mission to pay his respects to the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Miguel Zamora, of New Braunfels, is walking 40 miles to the First Baptist Church while carrying a huge cross.

He said he hoped to deliver the cross to the church to commemorate the 26 lives lost in last Sunday's violent shooting.

The cross has 26 stars to represent each of the people killed. It weighs about 150 to 200 pounds, Zamora says.

The man admitted to having reached the point of exhaustion, saying he's tired and his shoulder hurts.

But, he continues on his journey to make sure Sutherland Springs doesn't grieve alone.

It's been a week since the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Memorial for church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs set to open.

