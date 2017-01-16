MLK day honors civil rights icon with national day of service

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being honored Monday with a day set aside for improving the nation's communities.The third Monday in January was designated as Martin Luther King Day in 1983 as a tribute to the iconic civil rights leader.A decade after the creation, the holiday was marked as a national day of service, and is the only federal holiday with this designation.The MLK Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President's national call to service initiative.It calls for Americans from all walks of life to work together to provide solutions to our most pressing national problems.There are a number of events happening around the Tri-State area where people can get involved in their communities.