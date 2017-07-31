CLOVIS

California mom writes kids book to help explain daughter's disability

EMBED </>More Videos

A Clovis girl born with a deformity has inspired her mother to write a book.

By
CLOVIS, California --
A California girl born with a deformity has inspired her mother to write a book.

Three-year-old Brooklynn Harold is one energetic and active little girl. It's hard to believe she was born with club foot, one of the most common inherited congenital limb deformities.

"She's going to do great things, and what I say in the book is that she hops into this world with nothing holding her back," mom Jill Harold said.

Jill has used her personal story to write a book called, "Hip, Hop, Hooray for Brooklynn Bunny!" which follows a bunny who wears braces at night and is determined to learn how to jump rope.

"It says, 'Brooklyn don't worry about a thing,' said Mama Bunny," Jill read. "'We will get your paws straight, and you'll be hopping all over the place,' said Papa Bunny."

The Clovis mom says it took two years to bring the book to life, but she felt the need to provide a resource for not only Brooklynn but her twin sons Bryson and Brayden.

"Another reason for the book was I needed a way to explain to them why we're going to the doctor a lot," she said. "What's this cast on her leg, what are these braces?"

Harold says it's been a long journey with numerous braces, but Brooklynn has come a long way. The book is available on Amazon. It's an accomplishment this mother says is something she shares.

"This is my forever gift to her and to our family and other club foot families and other families who have an obstacle to overcome or who struggle with something, this is for them," she said.

It's a story of perseverance with a family's love.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbooksclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOVIS
Marine surprises sons at Little League game
Marine surprises sons at Fresno youth baseball game
More clovis
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Cute zoo animals drink from water bucket
Boy singing Whitney Houston song becomes internet star
Thousands line Grand Concourse for Dominican Day Parade
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $303 million after no winners
More Society
Top Stories
Body of missing swimmer found along Jersey shore
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Gov. Christie, fan get into verbal confrontation at game
Body found in search for missing swimmer off Smith Point Beach
Manhunt for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos
Police believe 2 dead in high rise may have overdosed
Police: Man steals chicken, biscuits from Bronx restaurant
VIDEO: Man breaks into home while child hides
Show More
United Airlines crew spots drone near Newark Airport
2 struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport, including young girl
Driver undergoing evaluation after pedestrians struck in Queens
1 inmate still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail
Jury begins deliberations in fraud trial of 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli
More News
Top Video
Driver undergoing evaluation after pedestrians struck in Queens
Anti-drug activist pleads guilty in Holland Tunnel weapons case
Manhunt for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos
United Airlines crew spots drone near Newark Airport
More Video