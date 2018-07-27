SOCIETY

New Jersey Festival of Ballooning lifts off this weekend

Jeff Smith reports on the hot air balloon festival in Readington, New Jersey. (WABC)

READINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
An amazing hot air balloon festival is underway in New Jersey this weekend.

It's North America's largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival, the 36th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Association with PNC Bank.

WATCH video of the balloons being inflated Friday at dawn
More than 100 balloons will take to the skies at the 36th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.


It lifted off Friday morning from Solberg Airport in Readington.

We even have our own Eyewitness News balloon!

There are balloon pilots from 21 states and five countries taking part in the festival with 100 different hot air balloons.

Some 165,000 people are expected to attend.

Festival Schedule:
Friday, July 27 --- 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 28 --- 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 29 --- 6 am. to 8 p.m.

You can watch the mass inflation and ascensions starting at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day.

For more information please visit: www.balloonfestival.com.

