New Rochelle firefighters credited with saving baby's life

Firefighters in New Rochelle are being hailed as heroes after reviving an unresponsive child Monday night.It was a situation members of Fire Station 3 didn't have to leave to respond to, as the emergency came to them. Sixteen-month-old Angelo Pino's parents drove directly to the firehouse on North Avenue after the toddler became unconscious.The firefighters administered CPR and revived the boy until he could be taken to the hospital by ambulance.Angelo suffers from cyanotic spells, which means he holds his breath when crying. The spells usually last less than 10 seconds, but on Monday, it lasted more than a minute, causing him to pass out.Because of the firefighters' quick action, Angelo did not suffer permanent injury.On Wednesday, his parents returned to the firehouse to thank the first responders."They saved his life in front of my eyes," mom Amanda Capraro said.