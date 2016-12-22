SOCIETY

Brooklyn activist becomes 1st female Hasidic judge in US history
EMBED </>More News Videos

A.J. Ross reports from Brooklyn's Borough Hall

By
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A woman in Brooklyn made history Thursday, becoming the first female Hasidic judge in US history after voters elected her to the bench in September.

And despite all the people who said she couldn't do it and all the unforeseen challenges along the way, Rachel Freier said it's her faith that has allowed her to persevere.

"For many years, I thought that it was mutually exclusive being devoutly Hasidic and being a professional," she said. "And I was determined to find a way to blend both."

Still, the civil court judge says her work is just beginning.

"I have this drive in me, that whatever there is out there, if there's a higher level, I want to achieve it," she said.

What began as a passion for helping others at a very young age has now evolved into pledge to uphold the law.

"For me, it's my faith that gave me balance," she said. "I didn't have to struggle with my faith. My faith is what gave me the tools that I need to get through all the challenges."

A graduated of Brooklyn Law School and native of Borough Park, the activist has privately practiced law for more than a decade.

"I never thought it would really happen," she said. "There were just so many hurdles and so many challenges, but that didn't stop me from trying."

The mother of six credits her family's unwavering support over the years, as she set her eyes on one goal after another.

"I had a tremendous amount of support from my family," she said. "My husband was amazing. He was my biggest campaigner. He went around with those petition forms in his pocket every day."

While her term won't officially begin until after the New Year, Freier says she's anxious to tackle problems affecting women and children. And she hopes her journey might inspire other Hasidic women to dream big.

"There are more women out there that are capable of doing many things," she said. "And I want to be a trailblazer for them, and show them that not only can we achieve it, we can do it without comprising our standards."

Freier's term will extend through 2027.
Related Topics:
societyBorough Park
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festivus: What you need to know about the holiday for the rest of us
Couple throws lavish divorce party after 25-year marriage
Mom Draws Empowering Lunchbox Notes for Her Daughter, Starring Bada** Feminists Through History
Girl with autism sings heartwarming rendition of 'Hallelujah'
More Society
Top Stories
4 firefighters among 21 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Prosecutor: Postal worker bought sex toys with stolen gift cards
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Glass from broken window falls 29 floors to NYC sidewalk
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
Exclusive: Father of 3rd victim possibly linked to NJ murder suspect speaks out
Show More
Police: Man who killed wife, abandoned daughter in NYC now charged with murder
Racist rant in JC Penney goes viral: 'Speak English'
Union: Scuffle with homeless man highlights police dangers
Hoboken train crash might have been mitigated by modern bumpers
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
Riders get sneak preview of 96th Street stop on Second Avenue Subway
More Video