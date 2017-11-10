IN OUR BACKYARD

Instagrammable art comes to NYC: 'Infinity Mirror' installation

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside the art that's totally "Instagrammable."

Emily Sowa and Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The world's most Instagrammable art is now in New York City!

Thousands of visitors will wait in hours-long lines to see Yayoi Kusama's exhibitions, "Festival of Life" and "Infinity Nets," at David Zwirner's Chelsea locations and new Upper East Side gallery, respectively.

All Kusama's museum exhibitions have record-breaking attendance for the museums in question, said Hanna Schouwink, director of the David Zwirner Gallery.

Yet what is it that makes 88-year-old Kusama, in her seventh decade of making art, so appealing in the age of Instagram?

Beyond its stimulating, exciting and photogenic qualities, Kusama's work has a Utopian message that connects with people, said Lucas Zwirner, the gallery's editorial director.

"There's an underlying sensitivity, authenticity and depth that I think lots of young people are attracted to," he said.

PHOTO GALLERY: YAYOI KUSAMA'S IMMERSIVE ART

The Japanese-born Kusama formed her identity as an artist when she came to New York City in late 1950s. Here, she befriended several influential artists, including Andy Warhol and Donald Judd, and was an important member of Minimalism and Pop art.

Her art is known for its obsessive, hallucinatory qualities that creates a sensory experience and highly personal character. Visitors will leave feeling inspired, Zwirner said.
The "Festival of Life" exhibition debuts two new infinity mirror rooms, Kusama's signature installations that use mirrored reflections to offer a sense of infinity.

A statement on behalf of the artist:
EMBED More News Videos

A statement on behalf of the artist behind one of the world's most "instagrammable" art.



"LONGING FOR ETERNITY" invites viewers to see through 3 peepholes into a room filed with miniature color-changing lights that mirror endlessly. The other, "LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER," allows visitors to walk inside a room filled with reflective stainless steel balls hanging from the ceiling and arranged on the floor.

For its first time in the United States, "With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever" is another one of Kusama's immersive installation at David Zwirner. The room is all white, covered floor-to-ceiling in the red polka dots. The same pattern covers sculptures of oversized flower-potted tulips scattered throughout the room.

"Festival of Life" also showcases 66 paintings from Kusama's highly celebrated "My Eternal Soul" series. The "Infinity Net" paintings, on display in the Upper East Side gallery, are the latest of her work in a series that began in the 1950s, according to the gallery. These canvases feature minutely painted nets across monochrome backgrounds.

The exhibition is open now until December 16, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public

But visitors, beware - there will be long lines. The gallery anticipates 2 to 4 hour waits.

The "Festival of Life" exhibitions can be found at 525 and 533 West 19th Street in Chelsea and "Infinity Nets" at 34 East 69th Street on the Upper East Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartmuseum exhibitinstagramin our backyard
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IN OUR BACKYARD
For adults only: A mini golf course in Times Square
See the famous pet cemetery where celebrity pets are buried
Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride: Come along for the ride
Test your courage at a haunted house in NYC
More in our backyard
SOCIETY
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
WABC President & GM Dave Davis honored
Gilda's Club gala raises money for cancer support network
ADL: 'Proud Anti-Semite' bumper sticker a sign of the times
More Society
Top Stories
Road rage dispute turns deadly
Teen killed in hit and run on Long Island
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Show More
Power crews from NY head to Puerto Rico
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
Surveillance released in double murder of 2 NJ women on Halloween night
Queens man found guilty of murder in death of NYPD detective
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
Teen killed in hit and run on Long Island
More Video