Trio of Port Authority officers save 2 who suffered cardiac arrest at LaGuardia

(Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A trio of quick-thinking Port Authority police officers helped revive two people who suddenly went into cardiac arrest at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend.

Authorities say an 89-year-old Florida man suffered a heart attack at terminal C on Saturday morning.

Officers Joseph Miranne, Jason Berrios and Anthony Oliveto found the victim lying on the floor without a pulse.

They performed CPR on the man until he began breathing on his own.

About three hours later, they used a defibrillator to help a woman from Tennessee who suffered a heart attack while riding a shuttle bus.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
