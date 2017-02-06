A trio of quick-thinking Port Authority police officers helped revive two people who suddenly went into cardiac arrest at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend.Authorities say an 89-year-old Florida man suffered a heart attack at terminal C on Saturday morning.Officers Joseph Miranne, Jason Berrios and Anthony Oliveto found the victim lying on the floor without a pulse.They performed CPR on the man until he began breathing on his own.About three hours later, they used a defibrillator to help a woman from Tennessee who suffered a heart attack while riding a shuttle bus.