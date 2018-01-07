Online dating apps expect spike in users for 'Dating Sunday'

For all the bachelors and bachelorettes, Sunday could be the day to find that special someone.It has been dubbed "Dating Sunday", because of a spike in people looking for love online, according to dating sites.Dating sites are reporting an increase of users on the first Sunday of every year.The popular dating app Tinder says it had 44 million matches on last year's Dating Sunday.A Tinder executive says people have a "try something new" mindset at the beginning of the year, so they're usually out looking for a new companion.Match.com predicts a 42 percent increase in signups by new singles coming to the platform Sunday to find a partner.On the first Sunday of 2017, 2.75 million messages were sent via Match, the site said.