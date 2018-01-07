SOCIETY

Online dating apps expect spike in users for 'Dating Sunday'

Dating sites are reporting an increase of users on the first Sunday of every year.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
For all the bachelors and bachelorettes, Sunday could be the day to find that special someone.

It has been dubbed "Dating Sunday", because of a spike in people looking for love online, according to dating sites.

The popular dating app Tinder says it had 44 million matches on last year's Dating Sunday.

A Tinder executive says people have a "try something new" mindset at the beginning of the year, so they're usually out looking for a new companion.

Match.com predicts a 42 percent increase in signups by new singles coming to the platform Sunday to find a partner.

On the first Sunday of 2017, 2.75 million messages were sent via Match, the site said.
