MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Nearly a dozen people were arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday night after protesters took out their anger over the deadly shooting of a young man by police.
Protesters, marching from Columbus Circle to Times Square, were outraged after the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in Sacramento, California. Clark was shot 20 times, sparking a march in New York.
CeFaan Kim was live with the protesters:
This march follows unrest in Sacramento over the past 24 hours - demonstrators there blocked an NBA game and crashed a city council meeting.
Clark's brother jumped on Mayor Darrell Steinberg's desk.
"We are committed to doing everything in our power to maintain the peace while we pursue justice," said Steinberg.
Clark was killed in his grandmother's backyard by officers who were responding to a report of vandalism.
The Police Association is defending those actions, saying Clark 'took a shooting stance, and the actions of the officers were justified.'
"It's absolutely infuriating. As a black woman of color walking into the street, I do feel threatened. I do feel unsafe. I do feel like a second class citizen, and I shouldn't feel that way," says protester Kayla Ousada.
The California Department of Justice and the DA are now investigating as police reviews its use of force policy.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts