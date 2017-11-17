SOCIETY

Public hearing held in Queens to discuss controversial statues

Candace McCowan has more on the mayor's monument commission holding a public hearing in Queens.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Community members will have a chance to voice their opinions about statues and monuments named after controversial historical figures.

The first meeting is set to take place 10 a.m. Friday at Queensboro Hall. Meeting members will take a look at statues like the Christopher Columbus Statue at Columbus Circle, asking whether he should continue to be honored.

Part of the review is the public hearings. Friday's hearing in Queens is the first of five, followed by hearings in Brooklyn and Manhattan in the week following Thanksgiving. There will also be hearings in the Bronx and Staten Island.

Meetings will lead to a decision by the commission as to whether they will make changes or take down current statues or monuments. The commission will also come up with a list of standards and guidelines to lead them in the future as to who will be honored in the city.
