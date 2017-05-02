NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --May The 4th be with you!
The New York Philharmonic is celebrating "Star Wars" Day (May 4) at the Lincoln Center in a special way with raffles for free "Star Wars" concert tickets, giveaways of "Star Wars" merchandise to attendees in costumes, performances by members of the Philharmonic's Brass section and a meet-and-greet with "Star Wars" characters.
On September 15 - October 7, 2017, The New York Philharmonic will present the World Premiere of the "Star Wars" Film Concert Series, featuring screenings of the complete films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens with Oscar-winning composer John Williams's musical scores performed live to the films. The concerts will be led by acclaimed conductor David Newman.
Show up early to purchase tickets, before they go on sale widely to the public online, for the "Star Wars" Film Concert Series. Fans who arrive by 9:30 a.m. will be entered in a raffle to win a pair of free tickets to the Star Wars concert of their choice.
The first 20 Star Wars fans to arrive in costume will receive official "Star Wars" merchandise and collectible vinyl.
In addition, fans waiting in line will be entertained by members of the New York Philharmonic's brass section performing music from the "Star Wars" movies, and will have a chance to meet R2D2, Kylo Ren, stormtroopers, and other "Star Wars" characters from costumed fan groups.