SOCIETY

New York Philharmonic to celebrate May The 4th with events, early ticket access to 'Star Wars' Film Concert Series

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
May The 4th be with you!

The New York Philharmonic is celebrating "Star Wars" Day (May 4) at the Lincoln Center in a special way with raffles for free "Star Wars" concert tickets, giveaways of "Star Wars" merchandise to attendees in costumes, performances by members of the Philharmonic's Brass section and a meet-and-greet with "Star Wars" characters.

On September 15 - October 7, 2017, The New York Philharmonic will present the World Premiere of the "Star Wars" Film Concert Series, featuring screenings of the complete films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens with Oscar-winning composer John Williams's musical scores performed live to the films. The concerts will be led by acclaimed conductor David Newman.

Show up early to purchase tickets, before they go on sale widely to the public online, for the "Star Wars" Film Concert Series. Fans who arrive by 9:30 a.m. will be entered in a raffle to win a pair of free tickets to the Star Wars concert of their choice.

The first 20 Star Wars fans to arrive in costume will receive official "Star Wars" merchandise and collectible vinyl.

In addition, fans waiting in line will be entertained by members of the New York Philharmonic's brass section performing music from the "Star Wars" movies, and will have a chance to meet R2D2, Kylo Ren, stormtroopers, and other "Star Wars" characters from costumed fan groups.
Related Topics:
societycommunitylincoln centerstar wars
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PROTECT OUR CHILDREN: BULLYING + CYBERTECH
PROTECT OUR CHILDREN: BULLYING + CYBERTECH - Part 1
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
PROTECT OUR CHILDREN: BULLYING + CYBERTECH - Part 2
More Society
Top Stories
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Video shows two men fighting on flight
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Show More
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
Teenager shot while playing cards in New Jersey courtyard
Trump, Putin to speak by phone for first time since US strike in Syria
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos