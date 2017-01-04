SOCIETY

California students bake cookies to help classmate with cancer
A group of Hayward teens got together to support a classmate diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. --
A group of Hayward teens got together to support a classmate diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects 200,000 people every year in the U.S.

They're raising money to help with her medical bills by following a simple recipe - live, love and bake.

The Conley-Caraballo High School students took up a hobby and a cause. When 16-year-old Ruqayyah Hassan was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, her friend Elias Soria rallied the troops.

Ruqayyah Hassan, 16, was diagnosed with Hodkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects 200,000 people every year in the U.S.


"We felt that it was needed to do to help her and her family so they wouldn't have to struggle so much because it's very hard," classmate Mariah Canez said.

So far, they have raised more than $500. They call the campaign "Cookies for Cookie," her nickname.

This alternative high school was so proud of its students, they posted pictures on Instagram. "They worked really hard, some of them got super sick of baking cookies but they knew that it was for such a spectacular human being," chef instructor Shaleah Nelson said.

While they were baking on Tuesday, Cookie was undergoing chemotherapy. Too sick to talk, her mother told ABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez off camera that she's in good spirits. "It's just wonderful to know that my daughter and myself are surrounded by wonderful people to help us get through this," she said.

Knowing that more money is needed, her friends also started a GoFundMe page to help pay for some of her medical bills. "We're hoping that people out there see this and hopefully, if they can, donate whatever they can. A dollar, anything helps. If you can't donate financially, just keep her in your prayers," Soria said.

Click here to make a donation to the Cookies for Cookie campaign.
