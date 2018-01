EMBED >More News Videos The cold weather is making for some interesting sights around town.

Several parts of the Northeast were hit with a big winter storm . Temperatures are so low along the coast, entire swimming pools are freezing.It's also amusing some people, especially a 17-year-old in Durham, North Carolina.Video shows the teen carefully walk over his friend's frozen pool. And at one point, he stomps on the ice, which gave him a big scare after hearing it crack.He quickly learned not to try that again.