SOCIETY

This kid is too cool for the bouncy house

EMBED </>More Videos

Parker's uncle, Todd Blass, shared a video of the toddler nonchalantly bouncing in a bounce house with his hands in his pockets.

NORWALK, Connecticut --
Inflatable bounce houses have the ability to bring the inner child out of any adult, but for 2-year-old Parker, it had the opposite effect.

Parker's uncle, Todd Blass, shared a video of the toddler nonchalantly bouncing in a bounce house with his hands in his pockets.

Parker was dressed like a little gentlemen wearing slacks, and buttoned-up shirt with a zipped-up sweater. He has a stoic look on his face, barely cracking a smile while another child is seen in the back not quite keeping his balance like Parker.

Blass shared the video on YouTube on May 14, where it quickly gained thousands of views.
Related Topics:
societychildrenbounce housebuzzworthyviral videoyoutube
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Firefighters reunite ducklings with mother
VIDEO: Toddler's trick shot snuffs out candle
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
More Society
Top Stories
Report: President Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Debris found in search for missing plane carrying NYC CEO, 3 others
Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff
Police: Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings head to store
Teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
VIDEO: Group brutally assaults senior citizen in Elizabeth
NYC music academy owner accused of sex with young girls
Show More
Bon Jovi surprises NJ grads, guests with commencement show
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Cockpit recorder recovered from scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
Rockland podiatrist to be sentenced in plot to kill wife
Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through parking lot
More News
Top Video
7 On Your Side Investigates: Self-defense training for flight attendants
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
The Trend: 2-year-old is too cool in bounce house
More Video