This kid is too cool for the bouncy house

Inflatable bounce houses have the ability to bring the inner child out of any adult, but for 2-year-old Parker, it had the opposite effect.Parker's uncle, Todd Blass, shared a video of the toddler nonchalantly bouncing in a bounce house with his hands in his pockets.Parker was dressed like a little gentlemen wearing slacks, and buttoned-up shirt with a zipped-up sweater. He has a stoic look on his face, barely cracking a smile while another child is seen in the back not quite keeping his balance like Parker.Blass shared the video on YouTube on May 14, where it quickly gained thousands of views.