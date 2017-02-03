SOCIETY

Watch this high school student stack cups at record speed

EMBED </>More News Videos

William Orrell takes cup stacking to a new level. (GoldenArcher96 via Storyful)

William Orrell is ranked as the top performer in the world in fast-cup stacking by the World Sport Stacking Association. Now, Orrell recently defeated the speed stacking world record, that was held by none other than himself.

"Orrell held the world record of 5 seconds in a sequence called the Cycle, which uses 12 cups to create a series of stacks," according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools blog. "That put him on Page 69 of Guinness World Records 2016."

Now, it looks like William broke his own record on Jan. 7, with a new stacking time of 4.813 seconds. William can be seen jumping up and down with joy after accomplishing the feat.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfeel goodsportsworld record
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Message in bottle from Englishman found on NJ beach
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Texas day care touches nerves with cellphone sign
Man's story of helping homeless man is inspiring, heartbreaking
More Society
Top Stories
Trump administration hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
NYPD: Man shadowboxing in elevator beats neighbor to death
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Driver crashes through 7-Eleven in Patchogue
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Show More
French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Muslim prayer demonstration planned for JFK airport
Judge: Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' will stay on 23-hour lockdown
More News
Top Video
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Muslim prayer demonstration planned for JFK airport
Judge: Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' will stay on 23-hour lockdown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video