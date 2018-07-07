EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3696257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dad helps out with 'breastfeeding' newborn during mom's illness

From a breastfeeding dad to a blasé naked man strolling through town, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.When a new mother was too sick to breastfeed, a proud papa stepped up. He used a supplemental nursing system to help new mothers.A man decided to take a stroll in the buff through a Vermont downtown on a simmering day. When asked why he decided to go outdoors under-dressed, the man said, "It's very hot." He declined to identify himself.If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.Move over Joey Chestnut, a man in India can peel coconuts with his bare teeth at dizzying speed. They call him "coconut boy."European activists have received the mayor's approval to move forward with a plan to fly a nearly 20-foot balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby over London during the president's upcoming visit to Britain.----------