SOLDIER SURPRISE

VIDEO: Army mom surprises 2 kids at Long Beach elementary school

EMBED </>More News Videos

Amy Freeze has the story. (Photo/Long Beach Public Schools)

Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
A U.S. soldier based overseas who hadn't seen her young children since Thanksgiving had a chance to give them a mother's love -- in person.

Army Sgt. Shanasia Lowe was able to make a quick stop in New York during a brief layover Friday, giving her two kids a surprise that might last forever.

The moment came during circle time at East Elementary School in Long Beach on Long Island.

Third-grader Ja'Mell Jones was joined by his 4-year-old sister, Jai'liyah Gaines, and the two leaped for joy when they saw their mom walk into the room.

Watch the raw video of the reunion here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the unedited video showing a soldier surprise her two children at their school in Long Beach, Long Island. (Video courtesy: Long Beach Public Schools)


Little Jai'Liyah buried her face in her mom's shoulder, while Ja'Mell gave her a card.

Army Sgt. Shanasia Lowe is stationed 6,300 miles away in Germany. She had just a 4-hour slot to be with them.

"That was the longest I could get a layover for," Sgt. Lowe said. "I haven't seen them in 6 months. Today, I was excited. It's hard, a lot of times we do have to make sacrifices to protect our country."

Mother's Day came a little sooner and the celebration might be a little shorter, but this special day is one they will all be holding onto.
Related Topics:
societysoldier surprisesoldiersLong Beach
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Soldier returns from deployment, surprises son at LI school
Soldier surprises his son inside a big red truck in New Jersey
Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
More soldier surprise
SOCIETY
Teen with rare disease gets special trip to Disney Store thanks to NYPD
Art-filled event at LMCC's Studios
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
Watch footage of a paratrooper skydiving
More Society
Top Stories
Family, community mourn 8-year-old boy killed by planter box
Florist accused of stealing flowers from NJ cemetery
Fire in Brooklyn injures 5 firefighters and 1 civilian
North Korean missile broke up shortly after launch, US official says
VIDEO: President Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
Neighborhood Eats: Comfort food spins at Wooden Spoon
Show More
20-year-old man grazed in face during Brooklyn shooting
Police: Infant's death ruled a homicide
Sessions on LI gangs: 'Bad guys know how the system works'
Ex-NFL star Ray Rice to be inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame
Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home
More News
Top Video
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden finally gets keys to city
Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home
Family, community mourn 8-year-old boy killed by planter box
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video