Volunteers sorting through donations for the homeless in Rockland County found a wedding ring, and now they are searching for its owner.The ring was discovered in a bag full of canned tuna and dried pasta, at the Nyack Homeless Project's food drive.The volunteers who discovered it say the jewelry must have fallen into the bag when someone was packing up their donations."I want to prove that phrase that no good deed goes unpunished is wrong," said volunteer Gary Cirlin. "This is somebody who was donating groceries to the homeless and lost something valuable so we're going to do everything we can to get it back to them."He says if the ring's owner can identify its engraved message, they will get it back.