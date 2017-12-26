SOCIETY

Wedding ring found among donations for the homeless in Nyack

EMBED </>More Videos

A wedding ring was found among donations in Rockland County.

Eyewitness News
NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) --
Volunteers sorting through donations for the homeless in Rockland County found a wedding ring, and now they are searching for its owner.

The ring was discovered in a bag full of canned tuna and dried pasta, at the Nyack Homeless Project's food drive.

The volunteers who discovered it say the jewelry must have fallen into the bag when someone was packing up their donations.

"I want to prove that phrase that no good deed goes unpunished is wrong," said volunteer Gary Cirlin. "This is somebody who was donating groceries to the homeless and lost something valuable so we're going to do everything we can to get it back to them."

He says if the ring's owner can identify its engraved message, they will get it back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingdonationsNyackRockland CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
In review: The news stories that defined 2017
Knicks honor 5-year-old boy shot in the head
Where is Santa now? Watch his journey with NORAD's tracker
Mom trolls daughter with dance moves in viral video
More Society
Top Stories
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Dozens displaced in Christmas Day fire caused by candles
Officer killed after drunk driver slams into patrol car
Subway repairs to disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
VIDEO: Train slams into car on tracks after driver escapes
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in this week
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Retailers prepare for post-holiday return rush
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
Woman struck by gunfire while driving in car
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
'Sound of Music' actress dies at 68
Dog stolen from adoption center on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
More Video