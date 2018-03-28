OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida --A Florida father and daughter found themselves taking an unexpected dip in the pool.
The family was riding together, with the mom driving, when the mom stopped to get grab some cash from inside their apartment.
There was one big problem: mom forgot to put the car in park.
That's when the family's blue Honda went crashing through a fence and into the apartment pool.
Luckily, the dad and daughter made it out the car safely.
