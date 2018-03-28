SOCIETY

Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool with family inside after mom forgot to park it

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida family's car ends up at bottom of swimming pool. (KTRK)

By
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida --
A Florida father and daughter found themselves taking an unexpected dip in the pool.

The family was riding together, with the mom driving, when the mom stopped to get grab some cash from inside their apartment.


There was one big problem: mom forgot to put the car in park.

That's when the family's blue Honda went crashing through a fence and into the apartment pool.

Luckily, the dad and daughter made it out the car safely.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpoolcaraccidentFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Surprise! Man gets unexpected visit while using restroom
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
More Society
Top Stories
Woman protecting kids has ear bitten off in pit bull attack
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Show More
Fetty Wap hands out gift cards to families at NJ supermarket
Man smashed with brick in random attack, suspect arrested
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
More News
Top Video
Take a look at the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video