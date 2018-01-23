Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery

A woman facing homelessness while taking care of her parent got the surprise of a lifetime -- she won the lottery!Shawna Donnelly, of Clarkston, Michigan, said she played the "Lucky for Life" game -- and didn't check her numbers before going to bed."I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets," Donnelly told Michigan Lottery officials. "When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!"She said the timing of the prize was perfect."The last year has been the most difficult of my life," Donnelly said. "I've been taking care of my mom full-time, and it's hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn't have come at a better time."She claimed the price Monday, choosing to get a lump-sum payment of $390,000 instead of $25,000/year for life.----------