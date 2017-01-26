SOCIETY

Woman survives brain injury with beloved dog's help

EMBED </>More News Videos

Colt is a service dog with a big heart and a special mission. (KTRK)

Brandon de Hoyos and Angel Fernandez
A woman with a history of traumatic brain injury and bleeding says she's getting better with the help of a sweet service dog.

Janaye says she suffered an injury five years ago that left her prone to brain bleeds, including one that happened last Thanksgiving.

In November 2016, she was rushed into emergency surgery with her third bleed, and doctors performed a craniotomy.

Now, she says her life has changed with the help of a service dog named Colt.

"I am so blessed to have him," Janaye wrote. "All the rehab/physical therapy and other therapies were easier this time with him by my side. Thank you, Colt."

Colt has a special mission to help alert Janaye to coming seizures and pass out spells, also known as syncope.

Janaye says 15 minutes before the medical event, Colt gets her to a safe place so she can lay down, protecting her from serious falls and accidents.

She says Colt is truly a gift from God.
Related Topics:
societyservice animaldoghealthdisability
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday
Man hailed as a hero for finding missing teen with autism
Operation 7 Save a Life: Winter Car Safety
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
More Society
Top Stories
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
Mom charged in 4-year-old boy's bathtub death in Brooklyn
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Show More
Man stabbed following dispute on street in Midtown
NYC officials push back against Trump's immigration plan
Search on for man who robbed bank in CT, crashed car in Westchester
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Congressional Republicans to hear from Trump at policy retreat
More News
Top Video
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video