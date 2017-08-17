There was quite a scene at a church in Manhattan on Thursday. A mother of three fled death threats in her native Guatemala more than a decade ago.Amanda, whose last name is not being revealed, is the mother of three children. She is being deported to Guatemala - but does she take her American-born children back to the dangers there, or leave them in the United States?Amanda has taken sanctuary at the Holyrood Church in Washington Heights. They are asking immigration officials to re-open her case in the hopes she can stay in this country. She has been here for ten years, and wants to be here for her children.