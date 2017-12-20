Video showing a Connecticut woman's generosity toward a stranger who was out in the cold weather has gone viral.Christina Calvo of Waterbury said she was driving down the road on December 15 and spotted a man with no coat."I looked down and seen it's only 18 degrees out and I started to cry for him," Calvo wrote on Facebook.She quickly decided she wanted to do something to help him."I drove to Burlington coat factory and bought the warmest coat I could find and sped back in hopes he was still there and he was! Nobody should ever be without a coat in this weather," she wrote.Watch Calvo's video, which has been seen by nearly 3 million people on Facebook:Calvo said the man was very thankful for the coat. She gave him a hug and wished him a Merry Christmas.Later, Calvo posted that Burlington Coat Factory reached out to her and offered to donate 500 coats in her name:----------