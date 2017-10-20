ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --Human remains have been found in the woods of a Long Island town, in what is believed to be ongoing gang activity, federal law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News.
The sources said the remains likely belong to more than one body. They were found in an area in Roosevelt in Nassau County that police have been searching for two days.
Officials with Homeland Security received what they called a very detailed tip Wednesday night about a body buried in the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane. It is believed to be a gang-related murder.
Homeland Security officials said the person who gave them the tip is cooperating with the investigation.
Photos: Investigators search area of dead-end street
Since then, dozens of federal and local law enforcement agents have been combing the area.
They expected the search to take several days. Detectives were seen searching around a pond, in a wooded area and even a nearby field.
Police did not say if they believed these were connected to the gang-related murders in the Brentwood area of Suffolk County.
Here is video from NewsCopter 7 showing police at the scene Thursday:
Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. updating the investigation. We will carry a live feed of the event here on abc7NY.com.
