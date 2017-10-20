  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island

Sources: Human remains recovered in wooded area in Roosevelt, Long Island

Stacey Sager reports on the discovery of human remains on Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
Human remains have been found in the woods of a Long Island town, in what is believed to be ongoing gang activity, federal law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News.

The sources said the remains likely belong to more than one body. They were found in an area in Roosevelt in Nassau County that police have been searching for two days.

Officials with Homeland Security received what they called a very detailed tip Wednesday night about a body buried in the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane. It is believed to be a gang-related murder.

Homeland Security officials said the person who gave them the tip is cooperating with the investigation.

Since then, dozens of federal and local law enforcement agents have been combing the area.

They expected the search to take several days. Detectives were seen searching around a pond, in a wooded area and even a nearby field.

Police did not say if they believed these were connected to the gang-related murders in the Brentwood area of Suffolk County.

Here is video from NewsCopter 7 showing police at the scene Thursday:
Watch video from NewsCopter 7 showing police investigate a possible homicide on Long Island.



Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. updating the investigation. We will carry a live feed of the event here on abc7NY.com.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
