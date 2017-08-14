SPORTS

2017 Subway Series: a 2018 World Series preview?

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning Monday night. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Joe Rupolo
NEW YORK (WABC) --
You had two years, Mets fans. Two whole years as the top team in New York.

Hope you enjoyed it.

As the latest chapter of the Subway Series begins, there's no denying that the Yankees have reclaimed the throne as the baseball kings of New York City.

But the trajectory for these two teams is much closer than it appears. In fact, we could be seeing a preview of next year's World Series.

If you took a poll in April asking what they would hate more, their team under-achieving or the Yankees over-achieving, Mets fans would probably be split down the middle.

Yet, here we are. The Yankees sit atop the Wild Card standings and the Mets are dealing players faster than a deck of cards at a Vegas casino.

Meanwhile, the Pinstripes begin the day leading the AL Wild Card race, thanks to a new core that could lead to the next great Yankees dynasty.

Even if things go south from here and they miss the playoffs, not even a World Series or bust mentality could take away from a spectacular bounce-back season.

The good news for both teams is that the rebuilding process looks to be quick and painless, putting both teams in position to win right away.

The Yankees could use one more pitcher and the Mets have some holes to fill in the infield. That means we're a couple of offseason moves away from two title contenders.

So while the city may not be buzzing for this year's Subway Series, enjoy these next few games because the stakes could be much higher the next time these teams meet.

And whether you're a Mets fan or a Yankees fan, we can all agree summer is a lot more fun when both teams are winning.
