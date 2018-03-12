SPORTS

2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile 7 - East Side near the U.N. Building

EMBED </>More Videos

Mile seven of the United Airlines NYC Half.


Related Topics:
sportsnychalf
SPORTS
Neil Walker reaches one-year agreement with Yankees
Raptors visit struggling Nets in search of ninth straight win
2018 United Airlines NYC Half - by the mile!
2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile 8 - Times Square
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Pilot reported engine failure in helicopter crash that killed 5
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is 3rd involving company in past 11 years
Harnesses likely kept passengers from escaping helicopter crash, experts say
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Show More
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
James Levine fired by Met after it finds evidence of sexual abuse
Porn star Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K to discuss Trump
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Person of interest identified in SUNY student's death
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
5 dead, surviving pilot ID'd after helicopter crash into East River
More Video