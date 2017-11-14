SPORTS

3 UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting allegations

LOS ANGELES --
Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting are on a plane back to Los Angeles.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday the matter "has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities."

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were detained in Hangzhou for questioning following allegations of shoplifting last week before the 23rd-ranked Bruins played Georgia Tech in their season-opening game in Shanghai.

The rest of the UCLA team returned to Los Angeles last Saturday without the three.

There was no immediate word on the players' status for the team's home opener Wednesday night against Central Arkansas.

Scott thanked President Donald Trump, the White House and the State Department for their efforts in resolving what he called "the incident with authorities in Hangzhou, China." He indicated that UCLA made "significant efforts" on behalf of its three players.
