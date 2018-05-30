SPORTS

99-year-old WWII vet sings 'God Bless America' at Pennsylvania baseball game

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania --
Tuesday was Military Appreciation Night at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' game, and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation for one very special veteran.

World War II vet Raymond T. Mohr took the field to sing an inspiring rendition of "God Bless America" prior to the IronPigs game against the Charlotte Knights.

The 99-year-old, who fought in the Battle of Normandy, had everyone's attention at Coca-Cola Park during his minute-long vocals.

He thanked the crowd as they continued to give him a standing ovation long after he stopped singing.

The IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of Philadelphia Phillies, called the moment "easily the best thing you'll see today."

And a photo showed catcher Nick Rickles shaking hands with Mohr.

"Thank you for your service," Rickles tweeted.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News