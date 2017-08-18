  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
New Jersey basketball camp empowers children, teens with special needs

"Mighty" Mike Simmel has never let his disability keep him from doing what he loves. Diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age, Mike was determined to follow his dream. He spent thirteen years playing basketball with the Harlem Wizards, but didn't stop there - Mike also founded one of the most unique basketball camps in the country.

'Bounce Out the Stigma' is specifically tailored to children 8 to 21-years-old with epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Based in Bergen County, New Jersey, the camp has been offered to kids in twenty states nationwide. It was created to empower kids with epilepsy and to inspire them to reach for the stars.
