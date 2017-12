A local cheerleading team has something to cheer about! They are the first Bronx public middle school in history to qualify for Nationals.The team from PS 89 in Williamsbridge won their bid at the Empire Regional Championships this past weekend.Now, they need to raise $30,000 to compete at the national competition in Orlando in February.If you'd like to help, please visit: https://www.youcaring.com/ps89nidcvarsitycheerleading-951416